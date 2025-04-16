Heintzeman and Slipy Set to Face Off in MN Senate District 6 Special Election

The candidates for the open Minnesota Senate District 6 seat are now set ahead of the special election later this month.

Voters in Senate District 6 voted overwhelmingly for Keri Heintzeman in the Republican primary election on Tuesday. Final unofficial results show Heintzeman with 3,404 votes, more than three times the amount of her closest challenger, John Howe.

Heintzeman, who is married to six-term state Rep. Josh Heintzeman, owns a recreational rental business and served as district director for President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign. Lakeland News has been unable to reach her for comment, but she released a statement last night expressing her gratitude “to the residents of District 6 for their trust and support” in advancing her to the special election. She says if elected, she pledges to “serve Senate District 6 with integrity, defending the values and way of life cherished by our community.”

Heintzeman will face DFLer Denise Slipy in the special election set for April 29th. Slipy was unopposed by any fellow Democrats and received 1,195 votes on Tuesday.

The special election is needed because Republican Justin Eichorn resigned in March after being arrested and charged in court for soliciting a minor for prostitution.