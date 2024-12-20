Hein Returns to BSU Football as Offensive Coordinator After Pike Steps Away

A familiar face will be returning to Bemidji State football in a coaching role as another person prepares to step away.

Offensive coordinator Karson Pike announced his resignation yesterday morning after nine seasons as the offense’s play caller.

“My family and I have decided it is time to pursue an opportunity outside of football,” Pike said in a statement.

In his time at BSU, he coached a number of All-Americans and play-called an offense that has seen more playoff success than in any other period in program history.

The hunt for a replacement did not last long. In a seamless transition just two hours after Pike made his announcement, BSU football announced that former Beaver quarterback Jordan Hein would be returning to take over as the newest OC.

After Hein’s playing career at Bemidji State came to an end in 2017, he joined the coaching staff. Last year, he left BSU to pursue an opportunity to be the offensive coordinator at Northern State. His return marks his sixth season coaching for the Beavers.