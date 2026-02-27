Heavy Winds Cause Travel Issues in Northern MN, Some Damage in Bemidji

Heavy winds caused travel issues and more across northern Minnesota on Friday.

Winds were strongest in the western part of the state, with northwest Minnesota seeing a high wind warning and gusts over 50 mph, but Bemidji saw some impacts as well.

218 x Yellow Umbrella in downtown Bemidji saw damage to its roof, and the flag at Boardwalk Minigolf on Lake Bemidji’s South Shore was torn apart from the high winds.

Winds are expected to diminish overnight on Friday, and temperatures were forecast to keep falling for a cold start to the weekend, but a warmup is reported to be in store for next week.