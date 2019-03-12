Heavy Snowfall Has Stores Running Low On Winter Supplies
The snowstorm this past weekend had many people outside snowblowing and shoveling their driveways, and with more snow expected to fall in the upcoming days, some stores are already experiencing a shortage on winter supplies. Lakeland News reporter Malaak Khattab has more.
Ace Hardware in Bemidji has a limited supply of snow shovels and roof melts. They hope to have those restocked by the end of the week.
