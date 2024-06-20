Heavy Rain on Iron Range Causes Flooding, Road Washouts

Courtesy: KQDS-TV

Many communities in northern Minnesota saw substantial rainfall totals from yesterday’s storms, which caused flooding and washouts in some parts of the Iron Range.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain fell near Tower, and several other spots saw four to six inches.

Just before 10 last night, police in Gilbert were notified of a major washout exposing City of Biwabik utilities and Minnesota Energy Resources infrastructure, which services the Giants Ridge and Voyageurs Retreat areas. While assessing the initial washout, officers and members of the Biwabik Fire Department located a larger washout, which severed the water supply to the Giants Ridge Recreation Area and residences in Voyageurs Retreat.

“People expect to come up here on vacation, and last night around midnight, when people started waking up, going to the bathroom, that’s when people start calling, [saying] there was no water pressure,” said Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar. “And so now we’re working on alternate sources. I believe the lodge at Giants Ridge was close to at 50% occupancy, and there’s still a fair amount of golfers that are trying to enjoy the summer. So hopefully working with engineers and try to get the system back in place sooner than later.”

Techar also commented on a road in Biwabik that suffered a major washout and had exposed gas and sewer lines.

“Right there is the gas line that is intact, seems to be secure, then down below that is the sewer line. That sewer line is mostly intact. And then the waterline, which you can’t see, has completely been washed down into the – in towards the towards the river. So that is obviously a main source of water … for everything north of here.”

Officials are currently advising a boil water advisory for Giants Ridge for drinking water. Water was expected to be restored sometime tonight.

Several other areas on the Iron Range also saw substantial rainfall from the storms. The Minnesota Department of Transportation had a detour in place on Highway 169 in Hibbing, and numerous reports on social media noted significant flooding in Hibbing as well.

Many city streets were flooded, with water making its way into some homes.

“Our whole yard was flooded, at least, it went up past my ankles,” said Hibbing resident Stephanie Vincent. “The whole thing came up actually to the back door and we think that’s where it leaked in. So we’re going to fix that.”

St. Louis County officials say the board of commissioners is expected to approve disaster relief at its meeting next week. 43 roads in all are closed in St. Louis County.