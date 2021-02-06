Heating Assistance Available To Low-Income Households

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, is reminding residents that heating assistance is available to those who are struggling to pay their bills.

“Between rising energy costs and this period of economic uncertainty, many people are being stretched extra thin and are having difficulty with their month-to-month expenses,” Bliss said. “It is important for people to know help is there if you are struggling to pay your heating bill. Help is available, and I encourage people who are in need to take a look.”

The state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program serves both renters and homeowners, providing financial assistance to pay past due energy bills to avoid disconnection, to repair or replace a homeowner’s malfunctioning furnace, and more.

Eligibility guidelines apply and are based on the household’s past three months of income.

