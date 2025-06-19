Heartland Symphony Playing with Rusty Crayfish Brass Band at Summer Show

The Heartland Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra featuring both amateur and professional musicians from around the Brainerd Lakes Area. They are currently prepping for their second concert of the year, and for the first time, they’ll be playing alongside a community favorite, the Rusty Crayfish Brass Band.

The two groups are joining forces in the Summer Pops Concert, which will be held Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Lyman P. White Park Amphitheater in Brainerd. This concert will be first time that the two ensembles have paired up, and Heartland Symphony music director Ryan Webber hopes the concert will bring more attention to the symphony as well as the Rusty Crayfish Brass Band.

“The Crayfish have a very loyal following,” he said. “And so they’re probably going to have people who have never heard of Heartland coming to see us and people who follow Heartland who have never heard of them. So [we’re] hoping to blend these audiences together, create some crossover, and just have a good time.”

The concert on Saturday is free, but goodwill donations will be accepted for the Heartland Symphony.