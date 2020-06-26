Heartland Christian Academy Adding a High School to the Family
With the hiring of a principal at Heartland Christian Academy in Bemidji last year, their new high school will soon be open.
The new high school will be an addition to the Heartland Christian Academy family and will be located at Oak Hills Christian College. Students who attend the high school can also gain numerous of opportunities on the college level as well.
To find out more about registration and the high school, you can send an email to office@heartlandbemidji.org.
