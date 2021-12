Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday, December 11 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate the first-ever live performance of the band in London’s most famous venue in 2016. Accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson and their band rock the house with hits and fan favorites.