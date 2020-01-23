Lakeland PBS

Hearing Wellness Center In Bemidji Offers A Different Approach To Hearing Healthcare

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 22 2020

The Hearing Wellness Center in Bemidji had their ribbon cutting today with the support of the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Hearing Wellness Center was founded in 2012 by Dr. Sara Downs and Dr. Jonathan Gervais, two experienced doctors with over four decades of combined experience. Dr. Andrea Wilson is Bemidji’s full-time audiologist and says that she’s excited to be back in the area to provide these services to northern Minnesota.

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce will also be taking a trip to the Capitol where business owners and organizations can voice their concerns, opinions, and wants for businesses in the Bemidji area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Refugee Resettlement Still A Hot Topic At Beltrami County Board Meeting

Bemidji Mayor Gives Her Last State Of The City Address

US Senate Candidate Jason Lewis To Hold Town Hall on Beltrami County Refugee Vote

Large Crowd Voices Concerns on Recent Beltrami County Vote on Refugee Resettlement

Latest Stories

Long-Time Brainerd Head Football Coach Ron Stolski Retires After 45 Years

Posted on Jan. 23 2020

Refugee Resettlement Still A Hot Topic At Beltrami County Board Meeting

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Bemidji Mayor Gives Her Last State Of The City Address

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Weeknight One-Skillet Quinoa Meal

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Little Falls Schools Placed On Lockdown: Fugitive Arrested

Posted on Jan. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.