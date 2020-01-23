Hearing Wellness Center In Bemidji Offers A Different Approach To Hearing Healthcare

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Hearing Wellness Center in Bemidji had their ribbon cutting today with the support of the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Hearing Wellness Center was founded in 2012 by Dr. Sara Downs and Dr. Jonathan Gervais, two experienced doctors with over four decades of combined experience. Dr. Andrea Wilson is Bemidji’s full-time audiologist and says that she’s excited to be back in the area to provide these services to northern Minnesota.

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce will also be taking a trip to the Capitol where business owners and organizations can voice their concerns, opinions, and wants for businesses in the Bemidji area.

