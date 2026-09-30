HealthPartners, Essentia Health Announce Merger Plans

Minnesota-based healthcare systems HealthPartners and Essentia Health announced today that their boards of directors have approved an affiliation agreement to combine their organizations.

The combined organization will be called HealthPartners and would employ 45,000 people. It would include 22 hospitals and 135 clinics spanning the Twin Cities, northern Minnesota, and parts of North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Essentia facilities will retain the Essentia Health name while operations are integrated. Pending regulatory approvals, the organizations anticipate the combination will be effective Jan. 1, 2027.

According to a press release from both organizations, patients and members should not experience any chances or interruption to their care or coverage.

“Our organizations share similar missions and values, deep roots in this region and a focus on improving health and well-being,” said Essentia Health CEO David Herman in a statement. “As a combined nonprofit health system, we will be able to better innovate and grow our workforce. That strong foundation will make us even better partners for our patients, working together to help people live their healthiest lives, wherever they call home.”

Current HealthPartners presidents and CEO Andrea Walsh will lead the new organization. Herman, who has been CEO of Essentia Health since 2015, will serve as president of combined clinical care group operations.

The Minnesota Nurses Association, a union representing 22,000 registered nurses and other healthcare workers, said in a press release that the acquisition “raised serious concerns” about how it could impact patient choice, insurance networks, healthcare costs, and access to providers.

“Nurses working for both HealthPartners and Essentia learned about this acquisition at the same time as the public, despite the enormous impact it could have on our patients, our jobs and the care we provide,” said Mary Siedschlag, RN at HealthPartners and Methodist Hospital Bargaining Unit co-chair, in a statement. “That disregard for frontline healthcare workers is deeply concerning. If HealthPartners expects nurses to believe this acquisition will improve healthcare, it needs to start by giving the people who provide that care a meaningful voice in decisions that will affect our patients and our workplaces.”

Also today, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced it is inviting public comments on the proposed merger and that it will consider all public feedback as part of its review.