Health Screening Required For Campus Access At BSU and NTC

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Beginning August 10, all visitors to Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College will be required to complete an online health self-assessment questionnaire before being granted access to campus. This is a part of continuing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The online health screening tool is part of a system-wide initiative by the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities and is being implemented at each of the system’s 37 colleges and universities and at the system’s offices in St. Paul.

All visitors to campus — including faculty, staff, administrators, employees, and students — will be required to complete the survey each day before visiting either the BSU or NTC campuses. Once completed, the screening tool will either indicate that a person is cleared to visit the campus, or indicate that they are not allowed to come to campus for health-related reasons. Persons cleared to visit campus will receive an email from the survey tool indicating that they are cleared, and once on campus should be prepared to produce this email if requested to do so.

The web-based screening tools are available at:

Links to the surveys are also available on the campus websites at, bemidjistate.edu and ntcmn.edu.

If a person intends to visit both campuses within the same day, the survey only needs to be completed once. It will includes an option to receive clearance to visit both campuses during the same day.

Visitors without access to appropriate technology to complete the survey online can complete it in person.

For visitors to BSU, they can check in at the welcome center located inside doors A-B-C of Deputy Hall, while NTC visitors will find surveys located inside each public entrance to the campus.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today