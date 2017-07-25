Lakeland News Live Online

Lakeland News is now available for streaming online.

Watch Now

DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Health Organizations Need Additional Blood Donors During Summer

Mal Meyer
Jul. 25 2017
Leave a Comment

Many health care organizations are calling on the public to donate blood as supplies fall into a shortage during the summer months.

The American Red Cross and Memorial Blood Centers say that eligible blood donors of any type are encouraged to donate immediately.

According to a press release from the Red Cross, after issuing an emergency call earlier in July, the organization experienced a 30 percent increase in blood donation appointments. However, blood products are still being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations are coming in, so more donations are needed to meet patient needs and replenish the blood supply.

“We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives and encourage those who haven’t to consider rolling up a sleeve and give the gift of life,” said Sue Thesenga, Communications Manager of the North Central Blood Services Region, in a statement. “It only takes about an hour but can mean a lifetime for patients.”

Nearly 61,000 fewer blood donations than needed were given through the Red Cross in May and June, prompting the emergency call for donations. The shortfall was the equivalent of the Red Cross not receiving any blood donations for more than four days.

Staff with Memorial Blood Centers say that donations decrease during this time of year because many people are out and about on vacation.

The organization says it is important that donors keep their blood donation appointments, as these appointments help MBC plan a stable supply of blood for local hospitals. Patients depend on MBC to be there with the right blood type they need to survive.

Both groups host blood drives throughout the state of Minnesota. For information about upcoming drives, click here for the Red Cross and here for Memorial Blood Centers.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

American Red Cross Faces Blood Shortage

American Red Cross Needs Blood Donors

Community Spotlight: Bemidji High School Students Step Up As Donors

UPDATED: Deer River Area Hit by Storm Damage, Fire Hall Sets Up Assistance

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Alexei said

I say invite a pharmaceutical company to red lake for some fishing then arrest t... Read More

Sarah Headbird said

YES, 😍😍 TIME TO DO THIS IN LEECH LAKE NEXT, AND THAT OPIATE BUILDING TOO.... Read More

Becky (Donnell) Hume said

Finally! So happy they will be doing something to help save our people & our... Read More

Douglas Wiese said

Looks like the red lake police have to get a few drug sniffen dogs up there. Sta... Read More

Latest Story

Camp Ripley Investigating Training Round Found On Private Property

Camp Ripley is investigating how a training round could have ended up on private property in Fort Ripley Township. According to a press release
Posted on Jul. 25 2017

Latest Stories

Camp Ripley Investigating Training Round Found On Private Property

Posted on Jul. 25 2017

Warrant: Woman Slapped Police Cruiser Before Officer Involved Shooting Death

Posted on Jul. 25 2017

Two People Seriously Injured In Horse-Drawn Buggy Crash

Posted on Jul. 25 2017

Drowsy Driver May have Caused Sebeka Crash

Posted on Jul. 25 2017

Red Lake Band Declares Public Health Emergency, Adopts Banishment Over Drug Epidemic

Posted on Jul. 25 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.