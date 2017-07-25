Health Organizations Need Additional Blood Donors During Summer

Many health care organizations are calling on the public to donate blood as supplies fall into a shortage during the summer months.

The American Red Cross and Memorial Blood Centers say that eligible blood donors of any type are encouraged to donate immediately.

According to a press release from the Red Cross, after issuing an emergency call earlier in July, the organization experienced a 30 percent increase in blood donation appointments. However, blood products are still being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations are coming in, so more donations are needed to meet patient needs and replenish the blood supply.

“We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives and encourage those who haven’t to consider rolling up a sleeve and give the gift of life,” said Sue Thesenga, Communications Manager of the North Central Blood Services Region, in a statement. “It only takes about an hour but can mean a lifetime for patients.”

Nearly 61,000 fewer blood donations than needed were given through the Red Cross in May and June, prompting the emergency call for donations. The shortfall was the equivalent of the Red Cross not receiving any blood donations for more than four days.

Staff with Memorial Blood Centers say that donations decrease during this time of year because many people are out and about on vacation.

The organization says it is important that donors keep their blood donation appointments, as these appointments help MBC plan a stable supply of blood for local hospitals. Patients depend on MBC to be there with the right blood type they need to survive.

Both groups host blood drives throughout the state of Minnesota. For information about upcoming drives, click here for the Red Cross and here for Memorial Blood Centers.