Health Officials Say Those Considering Holding Super Bowl Parties Should Think Again
Health officials say Minnesotans thinking about holding Super Bowl parties should think again – even though the state’s coronavirus numbers are improving.
“This is probably not the year to have a Super Bowl party, and fortunately we don’t have to feel bad because the Vikings aren’t in the Super Bowl so it takes some of the pressure off,” said infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann,” but I think that with the pandemic ongoing that we would still be asking people to reconsider gathering.”
Officials say fans who ignore the advice and gather anyway for the game on Sunday should at least wear masks and practice social distancing. They are also discouraging people from sharing traditional gameday food.
