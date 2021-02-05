Health Officials Say Those Considering Holding Super Bowl Parties Should Think Again

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Health officials say Minnesotans thinking about holding Super Bowl parties should think again – even though the state’s coronavirus numbers are improving.

“This is probably not the year to have a Super Bowl party, and fortunately we don’t have to feel bad because the Vikings aren’t in the Super Bowl so it takes some of the pressure off,” said infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann,” but I think that with the pandemic ongoing that we would still be asking people to reconsider gathering.”

Officials say fans who ignore the advice and gather anyway for the game on Sunday should at least wear masks and practice social distancing. They are also discouraging people from sharing traditional gameday food.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today