Health Officials Say Flu Is Now Widespread Across Minnesota

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 4 2018
Minnesota health officials say the flu is now “widespread” across Minnesota. 172 people were hospitalized with influenza between December 16th and December 23rd. That’s the most for that week since 2014. 585 people have been hospitalized for the flu as of December 23rd. If you haven’t been hit yet, there are some ways you can try to avoid it.

Sanford Health Chief Medical Officer David Wilcox says, “The best way to avoid the flu is to wash your hands on a regular basis, to avoid coming in contact with other patients who have a flu-like illness. Getting your flu shot is probably the most important thing. You often hear some information that the flu shot may not work this year; that is untrue. The flu shot is always your best protection.”

Most of the flu cases involved people 65 years of age and older living in the Twin Cities. No pediatric flu related deaths have been reported this year. Doctors say the type of flu going around this year is called Type A with a subtype of H3, which is all included in the vaccine this year.

Wilcox adds, “Some of the basics are to prevent further contagions so actually staying home and staying away from other people you could expose the flu to. For self-care it’s often just using Tylenol or ibuprofen for body aches, pushing fluids. This year, the Minnesota Department of Health is recommending us to use anti-viral medications.”

Because of the flu outbreak, many hospitals are putting restrictions on visitors in order to limit the spread of the flu. It’s best to call ahead to any health facility you wish to visit to find out what restrictions are in place.

