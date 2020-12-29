Lakeland PBS

Health Officials Excited About COVID-19 Vaccinations, But Urge Discipline

Lakeland News — Dec. 28 2020

Counties all over Minnesota have started giving out their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. For the vaccine to be effective, each person receives two doses separated 21 days apart.

With the first vaccinations given out in recent weeks, hope that the end of the pandemic has risen. Dr. Peter Henry of Essentia Health says his staff was very excited to start administering the vaccine to frontline workers in Minnesota, and he compared it to the light at the end of the tunnel. But with that being said, he did say the end of the pandemic is far away and implores people to continue to stay disciplined.

Dr. Henry said he anticipated over the holidays and over the upcoming new year that people would travel. He wishes that people only travel if necessary, and if they do, he hopes people take COVID-19 guidelines seriously.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

