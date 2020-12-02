Lakeland PBS

Health Officials Concerned About Potential COVID-19 Cases Post-Thanksgiving Holiday

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 1 2020

Although many families didn’t gather in large groups this past Thanksgiving holiday, some families did, and now health officials are concerned about a potential increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

While Sanford Health in Bemidji is still very prepared, the hospital has seen about 10% of its employees contract the virus at some point, which ultimately creates a staffing problem.

Dr. David Wilcox, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota Vice-President Medical Officer, states that those who may have been potentially exposed should quarantine for the full 14 days, regardless of a negative test result.

