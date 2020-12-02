Health Officials Concerned About Potential COVID-19 Cases Post-Thanksgiving Holiday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Although many families didn’t gather in large groups this past Thanksgiving holiday, some families did, and now health officials are concerned about a potential increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

While Sanford Health in Bemidji is still very prepared, the hospital has seen about 10% of its employees contract the virus at some point, which ultimately creates a staffing problem.

Dr. David Wilcox, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota Vice-President Medical Officer, states that those who may have been potentially exposed should quarantine for the full 14 days, regardless of a negative test result.

