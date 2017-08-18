Health Fair 11 Will Be At Minnesota State Fair

For the last 16 years, the Health Fair 11 has been set up at the Minnesota State Fair to provide free and low-cost screenings and health education opportunities.

This year is no exception and over a dozen organizations have teamed up to provide people a healthy opportunity at the fair.

Some of the services offered this year will be blood pressure checks, hearing assessments, blood typing, balance screenings and memory-loss evaluations. The Health Fair 11 will also teach fair goers about food allergies and hand out an official list of state fair foods that are gluten-free.

Flu shots will be available to those over the age of 8 with proof of insurance.

For the first time this year there will be 2 private rooms for mother’s who are nursing to utilize.

The Health Fair 11 will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be located in the Crossroads building at the southwest corner of Dan Patch Ave and Cooper St.