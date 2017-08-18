Health Fair 11 Will Be At Minnesota State Fair
For the last 16 years, the Health Fair 11 has been set up at the Minnesota State Fair to provide free and low-cost screenings and health education opportunities.
This year is no exception and over a dozen organizations have teamed up to provide people a healthy opportunity at the fair.
Some of the services offered this year will be blood pressure checks, hearing assessments, blood typing, balance screenings and memory-loss evaluations. The Health Fair 11 will also teach fair goers about food allergies and hand out an official list of state fair foods that are gluten-free.
Flu shots will be available to those over the age of 8 with proof of insurance.
For the first time this year there will be 2 private rooms for mother’s who are nursing to utilize.
The Health Fair 11 will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be located in the Crossroads building at the southwest corner of Dan Patch Ave and Cooper St.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More
Dear Admin, Your blog is really good and proved a knowledgeable medium for the... Read More
Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More
Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More