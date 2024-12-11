Health Care Workers at Essentia Health-Deer River Start Open-Ended Strike

Health care workers at Essentia Health in Deer River hit the picket lines Monday to start an open-ended Unfair Labor Practices strike.

The work stoppage involves around 70 workers from the hospital and nursing home who are part of the Service Employees International Union. The union previously went on a five-day strike in November.

Union members say that they will be on the picket line until a deal is reached. They say there are no bargaining sessions scheduled, but that their bargaining team is ready at any time to come to the table to reach a fair deal.

Essentia said in a press release Monday they are disappointed that the union continues to pursue work stoppages rather than reaching a resolution. They say that during this work stoppage, they must prioritize services, focusing on emergency care, outpatient services, and long-term care at Essentia Health-Homestead. Aspects of hospital inpatient care and surgical care will be temporarily suspended, and they likely will not be able to accept new patients for hospital admission.