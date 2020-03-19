Health Care Providers Ordered To Postpone Non-Emergency Surgeries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

ST. PAUL, MN – As of today, health care providers are to postpone elective surgeries and procedures, including non-emergent elective dental procedures, to focus health care capacity and equipment on responding to COVID-19 cases and other emergencies due to an executive order signed by Governor Tim Walz.

This order is in compliance with instructions issued on March 17, from the (CDC), as well as similar instructions from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued on March 18, to delay elective surgeries and procedures, to conserve both health care resources and reduce contact between patients and providers.

The executive order clarifies that a non-essential surgery or procedure is defined as a surgery or procedure that can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of a patient.

Surgeries and procedures that prevent loss of life, permanent dysfunction of an organ or extremity, or risk of metastasis or progression of staging for non-COVID-19 patients should not be postponed under this order.

Elective surgeries are a surgery that is scheduled in advance because it does not involve a medical emergency.

Elective surgeries and procedures must be postponed beginning at 5:00 pm on March 23.

