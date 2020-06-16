Health Care Providers in Crow Wing County to Receive COVID-19 Relief Funds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County officials recently announced that additional COVID-19 relief funds will be coming to help aid health care providers in the area.

The additional funds available are for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) providers that participate in state, Medicaid, and CHIP programs. Tim Houle, Crow Wing County Administrator, says this will be good news for smaller providers in the area that were not a part of the first round of funds.

These additional funds are being provided through the U.S. Health and Human Services Department (HHS).

