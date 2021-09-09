Lakeland PBS

Headwaters Science Center in Bemidji Voted Best Museum in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Sep. 8 2021

The Headwaters Science Center in Bemidji is relatively small in the museum world, but that doesn’t mean it can’t leave a large impact on its guests. This year, the science center was voted as the best museum in the state in Minnesota’s Best, the Star Tribune’s list of the best things and places in Minnesota.

The museum has an emphasis on creating a personal experience. They help do this through the expertise of the on-site staff, who are able to work individually with guests to teach them about the exhibits.

The Headwaters Science Center is open seven days a week from 9 AM to 5 PM. Masks are required inside for all.

