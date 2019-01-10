Headwaters Science Center In Bemidji Presents “We Are Water MN”

The Headwaters Science Center in Bemidji is home to a new traveling exhibit that talks all about water in Minnesota.

It’s called “We Are Water MN,” and it first came to the Science Center last month. The exhibit is hosted by Minnesota Humanities Center. Bemidji is one of only eight locations that get to host it. The exhibit is made to be interactive for all ages and there’s even a local touch – all the stories throughout the exhibit are from Bemidji locals.

Annie Butler-Ricks, the executive director of the Headwaters Science Center, says, “There are things for adults down to the youngest of children. For young children, there is a theater where they can put on little plays and they have fish puppets and other things like that so some of the stories can focus on water. There are stations where you can listen to people’s water stories. Everyone has a story about water, right? If you live here or anywhere you have a story about water, and so you can listen actually to people from the Bemidji area tell their water stories.”

The exhibit will be at the science center until this Sunday, when it will move to Crookston.