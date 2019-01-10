Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Headwaters Science Center In Bemidji Presents “We Are Water MN”

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 10 2019
Leave a Comment

The Headwaters Science Center in Bemidji is home to a new traveling exhibit that talks all about water in Minnesota.

It’s called “We Are Water MN,” and it first came to the Science Center last month. The exhibit is hosted by Minnesota Humanities Center. Bemidji is one of only eight locations that get to host it. The exhibit is made to be interactive for all ages and there’s even a local touch – all the stories throughout the exhibit are from Bemidji locals.

Annie Butler-Ricks, the executive director of the Headwaters Science Center, says, “There are things for adults down to the youngest of children. For young children, there is a theater where they can put on little plays and they have fish puppets and other things like that so some of the stories can focus on water. There are stations where you can listen to people’s water stories. Everyone has a story about water, right? If you live here or anywhere you have a story about water, and so you can listen actually to people from the Bemidji area tell their water stories.”

The exhibit will be at the science center until this Sunday, when it will move to Crookston.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

BHS Hosts 3rd Annual “CEO In The Classroom” Event

Sanford Center Opens New “Mother’s Room” For Breastfeeding

Greater Bemidji Joins Child Care Initiative Program

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Presents “A Work In Process”

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

BHS Hosts 3rd Annual “CEO In The Classroom” Event

CEOs and Professionals took over Bemidji High School today for the third annual “CEO In The Classroom” event. This year, twenty
Posted on Jan. 10 2019

Latest Stories

BHS Hosts 3rd Annual "CEO In The Classroom" Event

Posted on Jan. 10 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Hot Chocolate for One

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Scott Goddard Sworn In As Crow Wing County Sheriff

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Sourcewell To Hold 2020 Census Info Sessions

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

7-1 Pine River-Backus Boys Basketball Team Is Just Getting Started

Posted on Jan. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.