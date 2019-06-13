Lakeland PBS
Headwaters Regional Development Commission To Highlight Renewable And Energy Efficiency Projects

Jun. 13 2019

The Environmental and Development Specialist from Headwaters Regional Development Commission recently visited Lakeland PBS in Bemidji to see the solar panels installed on the roof of our building.

This is all part of the Eco Experience for the Minnesota State Fair. They’ll be able to highlight the renewable and energy efficiency projects that are going on in Bemidji. They’re also looking into the solar panels at Harmony Natural Foods Co-op, Beltrami Electric Cooperative’s solar and EV charger, and the tiny home at Bemidji State University.

“Some great things that are going on in the Northwest region. So for here for Lakeland, we wanted to highlight the solar projects and to highlight the geothermal,” Headwaters Regional Development Commission Environmental and Development Specialist Joel Anastasio said. “It’s just a great way to show the entire state what’s going on up here.”

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

