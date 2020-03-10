Headwaters Music & Arts To Host “Bemidji Sings!” Competition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Headwaters Music & Arts is inviting amateur singers to take part in “Bemidji Sings!”, a vocal competition celebrating the musical talents of youth and adults who live, work or attend school in Bemidji.

Amateur singers interested in taking part need to register to audition by May 27.

Up to 7 singers from each age division will be chosen to perform at the August 6 “Bemidji Sings!” Vocal Competition at 7 pm Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Bemidji State University.

First place for each category is $500, second place is $100 and third place is $50.

The top two finalists in each age category will represent Bemidji at the statewide Minnesota Sings Vocal Competition Sept. 26 and 27, in Woodbury, MN.

Auditions take place Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30 at Headwaters Music & Arts.

Age divisions are 13-20 and 21 and over; singers will sing one song during the auditions and will be evaluated based on their vocal skills, presentation skills, audience response, and judge’s overall impression.

Only individual contestants are eligible – no multiple singers or additional instruments may be used.

To register for auditions, visit {headwatersmusicandarts.org/ bemidji-sings-vocal- competition}.

For more information or to get details about becoming a Bemidji Sings! sponsor, contact Headwaters at 218-444-5606 or tricia.andrews@ headwatersmusicandarts.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today