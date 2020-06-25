Headwaters Music & Arts Still Offering Summer Camps Despite COVID-19
As many summer camps remain closed due to COVID-19 concerns, Headwaters Music & Arts have continued to offer their summer music camp programs in Bemidji by limiting the number of children in each program.
The music camps will be welcoming back campers this July and August with increased safety measures in place. Some of the day programs being offered include the jam band, musical theater, and piano camp.
Registration is still open at the Headwaters Music & Arts website for signup information.
