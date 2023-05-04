Headwaters Music & Arts Seeking Vocalists for ‘Bemidji Sings’ Competition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Headwaters Music & Arts is currently offering up-and-coming Bemidji talent a chance to take center stage in their annual “Bemidji Sings” vocal competition.

Auditions will take place June 10-11 and are open to any singer living, working, or going to school in the Bemidji area ages 9 and up. Participants will compete in sectionals based upon age.

“We’re just hoping for a wide range of folks that are interested in taking part,” said Headwaters Music & Arts Center Executive Director Tricia Andrews. “It really is celebrating our Bemidji talent as part of this event.”

The first- and second-place winners from both the 13-20 and 21+ divisions at the September 8 competition will be chosen to represent Bemidji at the statewide “Minnesota Sings” competition in October. Singers can register for auditions on the Headwaters Music & Arts website.

