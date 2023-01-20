Headwaters Music & Arts Holding Concert to Celebrate New Signs in Ojibwe & English

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Headwaters Music & Arts in Bemidji will be holding a concert on Friday, Jan. 20 in celebration of recently finished signage around the art center’s building.

Headwaters has been making an effort to provide a welcoming space to all in the community, starting with a land acknowledgment statement to pay respect to Indigenous people back in March. The signs were created to further this goal, as they feature both English and Ojibwe writing.

“It conveys we hope that we are a welcoming organization and that we are part of our Bemidji community, so it feels pretty exciting and [we’re] grateful that we are to this stage of the process,” said Headwaters Music & Arts executive director Tricia Andrews.

Friday’s celebration will feature two musical performances from the signs’ creator Annie Humphrey. A free concert will take place at 4:30 p.m., and a paid concert will be at 7:30, where Humphrey will be joined by musician David Huckfelt. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert can be purchased here.

More information on Headwaters Music & Arts can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today