Headwaters Music and Arts Hosts Annual Fiddle Camp

Kids in the Headwaters Fiddle Camp in Bemidji performed at Brigid’s Pub last Thursday for a community performance to showcase their musical talents.

The Fiddle Camp is an annual summer program offered at Headwaters Music and Arts. This year, there were over 20 participants and four instructors. The program is offered to people 8 years and up.

The focus for this year’s program has been on the Northern Minnesota lumberjack music tradition and incorporating it into their music. The camp wrapped up for the season with a final concert.

“We are grateful for the support of the Region 2 Arts Council and the state of Minnesota. The funding we received means were able to keep our costs down and offer this high quality meaningful music experience,” said Tricia Andrews, Executive Director of Headwaters Music and Arts.

Headwaters Music and Arts will be offering more programs throughout the summer. For more information, visit their website at https://headwatersmusicandarts.org/camp.