Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Headwaters Music and Arts Hosts Annual Fiddle Camp

Jun. 24 2019

Kids in the Headwaters Fiddle Camp in Bemidji performed at Brigid’s Pub last Thursday for a community performance to showcase their musical talents.

The Fiddle Camp is an annual summer program offered at Headwaters Music and Arts. This year, there were over 20 participants and four instructors. The program is offered to people 8 years and up.

The focus for this year’s program has been on the Northern Minnesota lumberjack music tradition and incorporating it into their music. The camp wrapped up for the season with a final concert.

“We are grateful for the support of the Region 2 Arts Council and the state of Minnesota. The funding we received means were able to keep our costs down and offer this high quality meaningful music experience,” said Tricia Andrews, Executive Director of Headwaters Music and Arts.

Headwaters Music and Arts will be offering more programs throughout the summer. For more information, visit their website at https://headwatersmusicandarts.org/camp.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Discusses 2020 Financial Plan

Shield 616 Protecting Officers In Bemidji

Two Arrested On Drug Possession Charges After Bust In Bemidji

Bemidji Area Shooters Association Hosts 3-gun Match At Northland Regional Shooting Sports Park

Latest Story

Missing Hubbard County Teenager Found

After three weeks, a missing Hubbard County teenager has been found. According to a Facebook post from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office,
Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Latest Stories

Missing Hubbard County Teenager Found

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Bemidji City Council Discusses 2020 Financial Plan

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Longbranch Bar & Grill Still Open During Highway 210 Construction

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Shield 616 Protecting Officers In Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

ALS Advocate JP Whalen Receives Home Ramp Thanks To Baxter Home Depot

Posted on Jun. 24 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate