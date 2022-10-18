Lakeland PBS

Headwaters Landlords’ Association Introduces Stable Supported Rental Housing Plan

Lakeland News — Oct. 17 2022

The Headwaters Landlords’ Association is a network of Bemidji-area landords who try to educate local property owners and managers in local practicies and ordinances. At a recent meeting, they discussed rental housing plans for people in need of a second chance.

The main goal when discussing stable supported rental housing is to ensure that individuals who lack recent successful rental experience have an opportunity to find housing for a better future, with the help of third-party social support organizations. These sorts of organizations that were present at the meeting were Housing Matters, Face It Together, and Bemidji Area Program for Recovery.

“Stable housing is huge for someone that wants to build a better future,” said Andrew Erholtz, Headwaters Landlords’ Association president. “What we have developed is a program that brings in case managers, people that are able to help tenants to make better life decisions, and that person can also be an advocate between a landlord and a tenant to help build successful relationships and a successful future for the new applicant.”

Following the presentation, landlords in attendance were encourage to speak with representatives from the organizations present regarding the use of special programs and on matching the needs of specific property owners and and managers.

By — Lakeland News

