Headwaters Employer Summit Discusses Labor Force Issues

Over a dozen employers attended the Headwaters Employer Workforce Summit in Bemidji to learn more about the labor force issues in the Headwaters region.

The aim of the summit is to develop strategies for recruiting and retaining employees. Deed Regional Analysis and Outreach Manager Cameron Macht said the Headwaters region is still seeing population and labor force growth. But the main challenge facing the region is that the labor force isn’t growing as quickly as it used to.

“One of the struggles for employers is trying to find available workers for the jobs that they have open,” Macht said. “It is a very racially diverse workforce – in fact, it’s the second most racially diverse workforce in the state of Minnesota.”

There was an expert employer panel of four individuals sharing their own work strategies. Discussions revolved around where to find potential employees and how to retain their best talent and to make use of the labor force that is available to them.

“It’s the students in the region, helping them find the best careers, helping employers engage with students as a talent pipeline,” Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Workforce Strategy Consultant Angele Hartell said. “It’s also older adults, those who might want to transition careers or need flexible opportunities in order to continue in the workforce.”