Heading Onto the Lake? Check Ice Thickness and Be Prepared

Josh Arhart, Recreational Deputy with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, says to check ice thickness about every 150 feet to determine any changes along the way. It’s also important to have useful tools such as ice picks to help you should you experience a break in the ice.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also has plenty of information and ice safety tips listed on their website.

