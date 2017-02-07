DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Head-on Crash In Deer Creek Township Kills Two

Mal Meyer
Feb. 7 2017
Leave a Comment

Two women are dead and a toddler is injured after a head-on crash on Highway 29 in Deer Creek Township on Sunday afternoon.

Jessica Marie Lannes, 31, of Wadena, died after she was traveling westbound in her 1999 Oldsmobile Alero on Highway 29 when she crossed the center line to pass a vehicle, colliding head-on with a 2001 Chevy Tracker, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver of the Chevy Tracker, Lucille Rehm, 63, of Wadena, also died in the crash.

Two-year-old Mason Mousseau was a passenger in the Oldsmobile and was transported to Tri-County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts and airbags were deployed on impact.

Minnesota State Patrol was assisted in the investigation by the Ottertail County Sheriff’s Office.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Deer River Man Killed in Head-On Crash

Posted on Oct. 10 2016 by

Little Falls Man Killed In Head-On Crash

Posted on Sep. 12 2016 by

Woman Killed in Head-On Crash

Posted on Jun. 10 2016 by

Wolverines off to 11-3 Start

Posted on May. 11 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

0

One Dead In Itasca County Rollover Crash

One man is dead and a woman is injured after a rollover crash on Itasca County Road 28 in Itasca County on Saturday evening. Lorin Losh, 22, of
Posted on Feb. 7 2017

Recently Added

One Dead In Itasca County Rollover Crash

Posted on Feb. 7 2017

Charges Pending in Counterfeit Money Scheme

Posted on Feb. 7 2017

Gov. Mark Dayton To Undergo Surgery For Cancer Treatment

Posted on Feb. 7 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.