Head of Minnesota’s Labor Agency Dies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The head of Minnesota’s labor relations agency and a member of Gov. Mark Dayton’s cabinet has died.

Dayton’s office said Bureau of Mediation Services Commissioner Josh Tilsen passed away early Tuesday morning from complications of a staph infection. Chief of Staff Jaime Tincher said Tilsen’s condition quickly worsened after he became ill last week. He was 67.

Dayton released the following statement after the passing of Tilsen:

“Our entire Administration is deeply mourning today. Commissioner Tilsen was our good friend, an important leader of our team, and a superb public servant. We will greatly miss his talent, expertise, and good humor. We offer our support to Josh’s wife, Faith, and the Tilsen family, as they mourn this tragic loss.

“Josh Tilsen devoted his career to improving the lives of Minnesotans. During his 29 years of service at the Bureau of Mediation Services, he demonstrated an extraordinary ability to bring people together to mediate complex contracts and resolve contentious disputes.”

Tilsen has been part of Dayton’s cabinet since the beginning. The governor appointed him to lead the Bureau of Mediation Services in 2011. He’s been most visible during controversial union elections like the effort to unionize home health care workers in 2014.

Deputy Commissioner Todd Doncavage will fill Tilsen’s role.