UPDATED: Hazardous Material Tanker Truck Involved In Crash On Highway 71

Josh Peterson
Dec. 19 2017
Highway 71 in Tenstrike  has reopened after a hazardous material tanker truck was involved in a crash.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene. The Minnesota State Patrol has primary jurisdiction on the highway wand will continue working on the case.

The sheriff’s office urges caution in the area as the last of the emergency units clear the scene.

Earlier Highway 71 in Tenstrike was blocked as crews worked on a major wreck on Highway 71 near Dudrey Street.

According to a Facebook post from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the accident involves a hazardous material tanker truck and is expected to take considerable time to remove the vehicles from the scene.

Weather conditions have made the highway very slick from the blowing and drifting snow.  The sheriff’s office has requested MnDOT’s assistance in treating the roadway and assist with traffic control.

The Sheriff’s office has numerous deputies, troopers, responders, and heavy wreck crews on the scene.

Authorities urge caution when passing through the area and ask motorists to watch for emergency personnel directing traffic in the impacted area.

Josh Peterson
