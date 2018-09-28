Have A Question For A Candidate? Submit One Here!

Lakeland PBS is proud to bring you live and local debates beginning October 1.

The debates will feature all local House of Representative races from the Lakeland PBS viewing area.

If you would like to submit a question please email it to: debates@lptv.org

Oct. 1

7 p.m. State Representative District 5B Rep. Sandy Layman vs. Pat Medure

8 p.m. State Representative District 5A Rep. Matt Bliss (R) and John Persell (DFL)

Oct. 3

7 p.m. State Representative District 2B Rep. Steve Green (R) and Karen Branden (DFL)

8 p.m. State Representative District 2A Rep. Matt Grossell (R) and Michael Northbird (DFL)

Oct. 4

State Representative District 9A Rep. John M. Poston (R) and Alex Hering (DFL)

Oct. 5

7 p.m. State Representative District 10B Rep. Dale K Lueck (R) and Phil Yetzer (DFL)

8 p.m.State Representative District 10A Rep. Josh Heintzeman (R) and Dale Menk (DFL)