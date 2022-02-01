Lakeland PBS

Hate Crime Reported on Bemidji State University Campus

Emma HudziakFeb. 1 2022

Bemidji State University officials are investigating a hate-based incident that occurred on campus.

The Center for Civil Rights: Investigation Office received notice of an incident on Thursday, January 13th that had occurred on campus. According to a release from BSU Campus Diversity Officer Steven Parker, the incident happened in the Tamarack Hall residential building and involved destruction of University property with hate speech and offensive symbols.

There are no responsible parties that have been found to be associated with this act at this time. The release says the university wants to be clear that Bemidji State condemns and prohibits hate, discrimination, and violence.

Under Policy 1B.1, unequal treatment, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation are prohibited. This is a Minnesota State Board Policy that Bemidji State University has adopted. With that, BSU says they aim to create and maintain a safe and respectful environment where all people are both welcomed and valued.

Anyone that violates both Bemidji State and or Minnesota State Board policies will be held responsible according to institutional and system procedures.

The BSU Department of Public Safety and the Campus Diversity Officer are asking people if they know anything about this hate-based incident, to please contact the Center for Civil Rights: Investigation Office at TitleIX@bemidjistate.edu, and or the Department of Public Safety at publicsafety@bemidjistate.edu. The Department of Public Safety can also be reached by phone at 218-755-3888.

