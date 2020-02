Click to print (Opens in new window)

Over the years, Harmony Food Co-op in Bemidji has offered education class programs that center on lifestyle and cooking. This week, participants learned how to make tapas, a staple of Spanish cuisine, in the Community Kitchen.

To sign up and learn more about upcoming classes, you can check out Harmony Food Co-op’s Facebook page.

