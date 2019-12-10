Harding Hosts Holiday Craft Sale and Horse’n Around Christmas Parade

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Last weekend in Harding, Holy Cross Church marked the 6th year of its annual Holiday Craft Sale, which was held earlier in the day, and a “Horse’n Around” Christmas Parade in the evening. In exchange for donations, the church sold tables to vendors who were interested in selling their items, while the bleachers full of spectators were waiting for the decorative horses to arrive.

“This is all volunteer, everyone that comes out to do this, they all volunteer their own time and it’s a lot of work, so we thank them all for putting in all the work to getting their animals ready and their floats,” said Parade Instructor Jenean Woitalla. “This is wonderful, I’m glad everyone keeps coming back year after year. This is our 6th year and I don’t know we just appreciate them enjoying this with us.”

“It’s a great time for the vendors as well, there are homemade items that can be purchased as gifts for their loved ones for the holidays and it’s just a fun way to spread the Christmas joy,” said Craft Show organizer Amber Woitalla. “The funds that do go to the church, each vendor pays for their spot and then that helps the church cover for the heat and the electricity, all that stuff for the day, also just a little extra for the church especially at this Christmas time when they’re giving back to so many.”

Organizers say as long as the community is still willing to support the parade, it will get bigger each year, giving the locals something to look forward to every Christmas season.

