Aug 22, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Happy Retirement to Longtime Lakeland PBS Employee Dave Sievert!

We’re saying “farewell” to longtime Master Control operator Dave Sievert, who is retiring from the business after more than 40 years at Lakeland PBS. Over the years, Dave has kept us on the air as an MC operator and has also helped run video for Lakeland News ever since the first newscast in 1998.

He’s a dedicated employee and a friend to us all at the station, and we wish him the best in his retirement. Thanks again for everything, Dave!

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Business

Walker City Officials Respond to Petition Against Sale of Municipal Liquor Store

Crime

Updated: Police Searching for Suspect in Red Lake Stabbing

Environment

AIS Starry Stonewort Confirmed in 3 Lakes in Beltrami, Hubbard Counties

Education & Government

Bemidji State Holds Annual Move-In Day Ahead of Classes Starting Next Monday