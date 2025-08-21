Happy Retirement to Longtime Lakeland PBS Employee Dave Sievert!

We’re saying “farewell” to longtime Master Control operator Dave Sievert, who is retiring from the business after more than 40 years at Lakeland PBS. Over the years, Dave has kept us on the air as an MC operator and has also helped run video for Lakeland News ever since the first newscast in 1998.

He’s a dedicated employee and a friend to us all at the station, and we wish him the best in his retirement. Thanks again for everything, Dave!