Hanson Says First Thing He’ll Do As Beltrami County Attorney Is Listen

The Beltrami County Board selected David Hanson as their newest county attorney last night.

Hanson won with a three-to-two vote. He currently serves as the Clearwater District Attorney.

Back in 2014, he ran for the position but lost in a narrow election to current judge Annie Claesson-Huseby. He says he remained hopeful he would win but was surprised to get the position so suddenly last night.

“The first thing I want to do is simply listen both to the community, the citizens and law enforcement, the legal community in town and hear the concerns of the community so that I can bring those to the office and then address those,” says Hanson. “Then, I also want to bring my own expertise from Clearwater County and bring that over to Beltrami County and just make Beltrami County a better place!”

As for working with Claesson-Huseby, Hanson says the two have a cordial relationship and he looks forward to working with her and the other three judges.