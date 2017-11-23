DONATE

Hanson Says First Thing He’ll Do As Beltrami County Attorney Is Listen

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 23 2017
The Beltrami County Board selected David Hanson as their newest county attorney last night.

Hanson won with a three-to-two vote. He currently serves as the Clearwater District Attorney.

Back in 2014, he ran for the position but lost in a narrow election to current judge Annie Claesson-Huseby. He says he remained hopeful he would win but was surprised to get the position so suddenly last night.

“The first thing I want to do is simply listen both to the community, the citizens and law enforcement, the legal community in town and hear the concerns of the community so that I can bring those to the office and then address those,” says Hanson. “Then, I also want to bring my own expertise from Clearwater County and bring that over to Beltrami County and just make Beltrami County a better place!”

As for working with Claesson-Huseby, Hanson says the two have a cordial relationship and he looks forward to working with her and the other three judges.

