‘Hands Off!’ Protests Against Trump Draw Thousands Across Northern MN

Millions of Americans took to the streets this past Saturday to protest President Donald Trump and his administration’s actions on a number of key issues. Thousands of residents also attended several protests in northern Minnesota.

According to the Associated Press, over 1,200 “Hands Off!” protests took place in all 50 states on Saturday. The organization Indivisible helped organize rallies locally.

“Today, we have more people showing up than we ever had in six years,” said Indivisible Leadership Team Member Ben Munisteri.

“I was here in 2016 when we were protesting,” said Pat Broker at the protest in Bemidji. “This is probably the biggest crowd I’ve seen yet, and I expect that the crowds will continue to grow.”

Reportedly, over 700 protesters picketed near the historic Central School in Grand Rapids, another 1,000 took to the streets of Brainerd, and over 1,200 voiced their concerns in front of the Paul and Babe statues in Bemidji.

“It’s our turn as citizens to take to the streets and really show like, we’re not okay with what’s happening,” said protester Marques Phillips in Grand Rapids.

“It means people are pissed,” said Brian Vroman, another Indivisible Leadership Team Member. “There’s a lot of energy, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The demonstrations were organized by multiple activist groups, all centered around one common theme.

“There have been a lot of interventions by [Elon] Musk and Trump on things like Medicaid, Social Security, sound economic policy, grants that fund science, vaccine research, immigrant status, First Amendment rights,” Munisteri elaborated. “We still have due process in this country, and Trump and Musk can’t take that away from us.”

While Trump and Musk were the main focus across the country, protests in northern Minnesota also focused on U.S. House District 8 Rep. Pete Stauber.

“He won’t meet with us, he won’t listen to our concerns, and so this is what we have to do in order to be heard,” Vroman said.

“He isn’t showing up for town halls; he’ll have selective town halls with pre-selected questions,” said Karter Starling, a protester in Grand Rapids. “He refuses to show up, and last time a group of his constituents showed up in Duluth, he called them all paid actors. And I am proud to proclaim that I am receiving $0 for being here today.”

Some protesters feel that the actions made by President Trump and his administration are all done to gain political power.

“We don’t want an authoritarian government; we don’t want an oligarchy; we don’t want a government that serves only the interests of the very rich like Elon Musk,” added Vroman, “We want a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

And some of those picketing couldn’t help but feel personally attacked.

“I have an older brother who’s trans and he’s engaged to a trans woman and they’re being attacked,” said Éowyn Post, who was protesting in Bemidji. “They’re not safe, and that’s my brother. I’m not okay with that.

Post continued, “I myself am also queer. I’m attending university right now; I have met so many wonderful international students, they are some of my best friends, honestly. And it isn’t right what’s happening.”

In response to the nationwide demonstrations on Saturday, the White House said in a statement that “President Trump’s position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors.”