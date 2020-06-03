Hair Salons Reopen For Business With New Guidelines

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Businesses considered personal care services, such as hair salons and barbershops, have now reopened in the state, but with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been months since you could just walk in to a salon to get a hair cut or color change. And yes, these businesses are excited to be back, but they must implement a plan that follows guidelines and restrictions to remain open and keeps their clients safe.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today