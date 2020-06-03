Hair Salons Reopen For Business With New Guidelines
Businesses considered personal care services, such as hair salons and barbershops, have now reopened in the state, but with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s been months since you could just walk in to a salon to get a hair cut or color change. And yes, these businesses are excited to be back, but they must implement a plan that follows guidelines and restrictions to remain open and keeps their clients safe.
