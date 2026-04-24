Hailey Armstrong To Captain BSU Women’s Hockey for 2nd Consecutive Season

BSU women’s hockey announced their leadership group for the 2026-27 season, and Hailey Armstrong will serve as captain for the second consecutive year.

The senior forward is just the fifth Beaver in program history to don the “C” for back-to-back seasons and the first since Erin Cody (2009-10). Armstrong is tied for 10th in Bemidji State history with a career 35 goals, and last season she scored a career high 16 goals and 22 points.

She will be joined next year by four alternate captains: junior forwards Morgan Smith and Autumn Cooper, senior forward Talya Hendrickson, and senior defender Olivia Dronen. This will also be Smith’s second season in a row as part of the leadership group. The five total skaters in the group are the most in a single year in Bemidji State women’s hockey history.