Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
May 28, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
Hagberg Helps Brainerd Boys’ Golf Secure Their 1st Ever Section Championship
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
05-28-2026
Sports
Bemidji Baseball Eliminates Brainerd in 8AAAA Playoffs With 7-2 Win
05-28-2026
Fishing Tips
Fishing Tips 2026: Boat Ramp Etiquette
05-27-2026
Sports
Bemidji Softball Defeats Brainerd in Section Semis After 24-Hour Postponement
05-27-2026
Sports
Grand Rapids Baseball Beats North Branch in Extras, Moves to 7AAA Quarterfinals
Scroll To Top