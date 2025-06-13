‘Hadestown: Teen Edition’ Set to Hit the Stage at CLC in Brainerd

The Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center has a summer slate of shows to entertain audiences in the Brainerd Lakes Area, and now they are getting ready to premiere their production of “Hadestown: Teen Edition.”

The musicial adapts the classic Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice and follows their quest to break free from Hadestown and spend their lives together. This is one of the first “teen” productions that Central Lakes College has put on, but director Amy Borash says that fans of the show shouldn’t be worried about missing too much.

“They gave us the option of cutting three songs. We’ve cut two of the three. And other than that, there’s literally no difference,” she stated. “If you’ve seen ‘Hadestown’ and you loved it, you’re not really going to miss anything.”

“Hadestown: Teen Edition” will run at Brainerd’s Chalberg Theatre beginning June 24th at 7:00 pm. More information on the show can be found on the CLC Performing Arts Center website.