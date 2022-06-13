Lakeland PBS

Hackensack Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Hanky HazeltonJun. 13 2022

Come join in the fun on June 25th, Saturday, at 10:30 AM. Their will be live music, food and community excitement. The Hackensack City Council will be hosting a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the completion of the redesign of First Street. This new project includes installation of decorative lampposts, trees planted along the sidewalk and the expansion of the sidewalk into the boulevard. This will help expand business outside during the summer months.

By — Hanky Hazelton

