Hackensack Man Killed in Head-On Crash
A head-on collision near Hackensack has claimed the life of a Hackensack man.
The State Patrol says 48-year-old Scott Voudren was driving a pickup southbound on Highway 371 about a mile north of Hackensack when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an SUV headed the other direction.
Voudren died in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, 60-year-old Diane Illies, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Neither vehicle contained any passengers and alcohol was not involved in the crash.
