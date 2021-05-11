Lakeland PBS

Hackensack Man Killed in Head-On Crash

Lakeland News — May. 10 2021

A head-on collision near Hackensack has claimed the life of a Hackensack man.

The State Patrol says 48-year-old Scott Voudren was driving a pickup southbound on Highway 371 about a mile north of Hackensack when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an SUV headed the other direction.

Voudren died in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, 60-year-old Diane Illies, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Neither vehicle contained any passengers and alcohol was not involved in the crash.

