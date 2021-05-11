Hackensack Man Killed in Head-On Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A head-on collision near Hackensack has claimed the life of a Hackensack man.

The State Patrol says 48-year-old Scott Voudren was driving a pickup southbound on Highway 371 about a mile north of Hackensack when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an SUV headed the other direction.

Voudren died in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, 60-year-old Diane Illies, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Neither vehicle contained any passengers and alcohol was not involved in the crash.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today