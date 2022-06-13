Hackensack Celebrating Completion of First Street Redesign

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Hackensack City Council will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the redesign of First Street. The public is invited to join in on the fun on Saturday, June 25th at 10:30 AM for live music and food.

This new project includes installation of decorative lampposts, trees planted along the sidewalk, and the expansion of the sidewalk into the boulevard. This will help expand business outside during the summer months.

