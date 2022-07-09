Hackensack Celebrating 70th Anniversary of Sweetheart Days

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s the 70th anniversary of Sweetheart Days in Hackensack, and the city will be celebrating with multiple events through next week.

The first Sweetheart Days festival was held on June 27th, 1952, honoring Lucette, “the lady by the lake” and the sweetheart and wife of legendary logger Paul Bunyan. Lucette stands on the shore of Birch Lake at the city park waiting for Paul to return home from a hard day working in the woods.

Making things more exciting this year is the completion of the redesign of 1st Street, which the city recently celebrated a couple of weeks ago.

Sweetheart Days events started Friday, July 8th and will run all the way through next Friday, July 15th. A craft fair is scheduled for in the park Saturday, July 9th, and a street dance begins at 7 that night.

The complete schedule of events can be found at the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce website.

